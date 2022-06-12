San Diego Wave’s Hot Start to the Season

The NWSL’s season just kicked off and new expansion team San Diego Wave FC is already on a hot start. The team founded in June of 2021 under ownership of Ron Burkle. Originally, Burke was part of the Sacramento Republic organization, who were bidding for a spot in the MLS. However, he left the organization and joined San Diego as they announced its new expansion team in the NWSL.

San Diego hired former two-time world cup winning coach fromr the USWNT Jill Ellis as its club president. The club wants to establish a competitive team that will win games, and Ellis was their perfect match. Immediately, Ellis made her picks to the roster and coaching staff with a group of both young and veteran players.

She appointment former England National team player Casey Stoney as head coach for San Diego. Stoney has years of experience playing in big English clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea. She also has experience coaching Manchester United for three seasons before joining San Diego. She also had over 130 appearances with the England National Team.

Ellis recruited longtime UWSNT forward Alex Morgan to be the face of the club. Morgan helped attract fans to games with her reputation and fan base. The team also added veteran USWNT centerback Abby Dahlkemper to lead the defense for the team.

Shortly after announcing she was turning professional, Stanford Cardinal Naomi Girma signed with San Diego Wave FC as her first season in professional soccer. Girma helped lead the Cardinals to a NCAA National Championship in 2019 and has already made an appearance with the USWNT senior team.

San Diego got their first win of their franchise against Angel City F.C during the Challenge Cup in April. Morgan scored what was the game winning goal in the 72nd of the game to secure a 4-2 win. They were later eliminated from the Challenge cup after finishing 3rd in the group.

Once the start of the NWSL season kicked off, San Diego began to dominate. They won four of their first six games and sit top of the table. Morgan leads the team with six goals. Four of the six goals coming against Gotham City F.C. Former Penn State player Kaleigh Riehl and England international Jodie Taylor both contributed with a goal each so far this season.

San Diego will be a threat for the NWSL title this season as long as the team stays healthy. With a mixture of veterans and young players, the team has a perfect balance of chemistry. Stoney has done a great job with the team so far as they hope to extend this hot streak all throughout the season.