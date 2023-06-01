Scott Perry Done With The New York Knicks

After six seasons of being general manager for the New York Knicks, the club has decided to part ways with Scott Perry. Perry’s contract was expiring at the end of this season. In his six seasons, the Knicks have only made the playoffs twice.

Why Is Perry Done?

According to Steve Popper of Newsday, Perry no longer has the voice or say in the Knicks front office as when he first started. Executive vice president William Wesley and senior basketball consultant Gersson Rosas have larger roles thanks to Knicks president Leon Rose. Even though Perry was still the general manager, it seemed Rose and company had more of the final say.

Perry Draft History

With the Knicks, Perry has had control of drafting for the Knicks since 2018. Throughout his tenure during the draft, he has made some great draft picks as well as some awful ones.

2018 Draft Class: Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson.

2019 Draft Class: RJ Barrett and Ignas Brazdeikas

2020 Draft Class: Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley

2021 Draft Class: Quentin Grimes, Rokas Jokubaitis, and Deuce McBride

2022 Draft Class: Trevor Keels

Perry’s Best Draft Picks

Some of Perry’s best draft picks have been Robinson, Barrett, and Quickley. Those three players have been impactful players for the Knicks especially this season and during their playoff run. However, Robinson and Quickley are even more impressive as Robinson was in the second round and Quickley was a late first-round pick at 25th overall.

Perry’s Worst Draft Pick

Hands down the worst draft pick in the Perry era is Knox in 2018. He was an atrocious Knick who was later traded to the Atlanta Hawks for Cam Reddish. The next two picks after Knox were great players in Mikal Bridges and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Michael Porter Jr. was also drafted four picks after Knox who also would have been a much better selection.

Perry’s Best Free Agent Signings

In addition to drafting, Perry has also made some great free agent signings. Two of his best signings have been Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. Each have been impactful players for the Knicks and have contributed in their own way. It has been only one season for Brunson but he already looks like the best point guard the Knicks have had in years.

Key Trade Perry Made

One key trade Perry made for the Knicks playoff run was acquiring pending free agent Josh Hart. Hart needs to be re-signed as he was a spark plug off the bench that brought tenacity, physicality, and grit.

Who Should The Knicks Look To Replace Perry?

This simply depends on if the Knicks want to go in-house or look elsewhere for their new general manager. If they look elsewhere, the obvious choice is Bob Myers, who recently stepped down from his job with the Golden State Warriors. If Myers wants the job and does not want to retire, with him and Rose makes one of the best front offices in the league. Myers is responsible for winning four titles in the Bay Area, in addition to drafting Draymond Green, acquiring Andre Iguodala, and signing Kevin Durant. With him as the new general manager, he would do great things for the Knicks and boost fans hope of bringing a title to the Mecca.

However, if they go in-house two options are Rosas or Walt Perrin. Rosas was most recently the general manager of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Perrin is the Knicks assistant general manager.