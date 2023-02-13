Seattle Seahawks Defensive Report Card

Defensive Report Card

This report card will feature each defensive position group featuring starters and depth of the Seattle Seahawks roster and giving them a grade. These grades should give insight for what the team needs to upgrade over the off-season.

Defensive Line

One of the worst units in the league statistically last season, the Seahawks were 30th against the run. With that said, there is talent with Poona Ford (free agent), Shelby Harris, Quinten Jefferson, and Bryan Mone. Ford may get a lot of offers this offseason and may be too expensive to keep. Plus he was playing a bit out of position for the new defensive scheme. Al Woods is 36 years old and it appears to be time to move on. The team can save $3.67M by releasing him in the offseason. Mone could replace him as Nose Tackle. Jefferson is another potential casualty for this team. He hasn’t played well and is on the wrong side of 30. The team could save $4.5M by cutting him as well.

In the end, this team needs a bit of an overhaul at this position. Shelby Harris is about the only reliable starter along the line of scrimmage. Mone hasn’t been consistent enough to be relied upon but is still young enough to keep on the roster. Look for the Seahawks to go defensive line in free agency and the draft to better fit their new scheme.

Grade: D+

Linebacker

A stronger unit than people realize, but there isn’t that difference maker on the team. Jordyn Brooks had a great year replacing Bobby Wagner before he got injured. Uchenna Nwosu is probably the closest thing to a dynamic player in the unit. Led the team (with Darrell Taylor) with 9.5 sacks. However, this team could certainly use a great pass rusher to take a bit more pressure off. Bruce Irvin is more of a team leader than contributor at this point.

Grade: C

Secondary

The Seahawks have two of the best safeties in the league. Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams are also the highest paid players on the team. With that said, Adams continues to get hurt but Diggs has played well. If Adams stays healthy, I don’t see why this can’t be a top unit in the league next year.

Looking at the cornerback position, Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant were excellent finds in the 2022 NFL Draft. Woolen was a borderline rookie of the year and Mike Jackson has been a solid find for them on the other side. Seattle was middle of the pack with regards to pass defense and the hope for this team is to get Adams healthy and let your young corners continue to develop. This could be a surprisingly strong unit next year.

Grade: B-

Overall

The Seahawks transitioned to a new defensive scheme this past year and didn’t go according to plan. They drafted some young players in the secondary that have panned out. Additionally, Jordyn Brooks took that step forward and replaced Bobby Wagner successfully. With that said, the focus of the offseason should be to add more talent to the defensive line and pass rush.

Grade: C