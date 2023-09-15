Seeing Ghosts: Josh Allen Edition

Darnold and Ghosts

Sam Darnold went famous for “Seeing Ghosts” after a game where his team had gotten pummeled against the Patriots. But on MNF Josh Allen looked like he saw ghosts. In the beginning of the game he played lights out and looked like he was poised to take that next step in the maturation of a quarterback. It looked like he was going to calm down on the turnovers and be an efficient machine. But as the game progressed it looked like Allen much like Arnold began to see ghost’s.

Ghosts on Defense

The Jets front seven have the potential to be the best in all of football. They played lights out and dominated the Bills offensive line. The jets defense had five sacks and three interceptions. The interceptions were all made by safety Jordan Whitehead. He was the cover man all night and made Allen pay for his mistakes. With defensive play like this the Jets could very well push the Bills in the AFC East race. Their later season matchup will be an interesting battle to watch. The later matchup may very well be the division deciding game.

Optimism on Allen

At the end of the day Josh plays with that gunslinger mentality. That’s a good trait to have as a quarterback. Sure Allen is the most turnover prone Quarterback since he has entered the league, but with that being said he makes plays. His ability to extend plays and at times make something out of nothing has outweighed his turnovers. But at the same time Buffalo may not have to be digging themselves out of holes if Allen didn’t put then there in the first place. I think Allen will take charge and fix the turnover problem. I truly believe Buffalo will be fine and will still win the division behind their gunslinging quarterback.

