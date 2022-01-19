Connect with us

Seth and Sean Sports

Seth and Sean Sports 1/19

Seth Kamens and Sean Palmer return for a new episode of Seth and Sean Sports powered by Back Sports Page and Cave Talk Radio!

This week the boys discuss:

-NFL Playoffs!

-Big Ben’s retirement and his legacy.

-Is this the year for Bonds and Clemens in Cooperstown?

Follow the show through Backsportspage.com

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Seth and Sean Sports 1/19

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v110921 – Currying the Load, the Family Name, and Competition in the Name of Brotherly Love

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Seth and Sean Sports