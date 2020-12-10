Connect with us

Seth and Sean Sports

Seth And Sean Sports 12/8

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of Seth and Sean Sports with your hosts Seth Kamens and Sean Palmer.

This week the boys talk NCAA football as well, the lowly Jets wondering if they are going to win a game or not this season. 

Check out the show on every podcast outlet 

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Seth And Sean Sports 12/8

Tracy Graven

RECONSTRUCTED: A Preview of the 2020-21 Indiana Pacers

Ryan Truland

Burning Questions Heading Into UFC 256

Justin Brownlow

College Hoops Power Rankings

Adam Cohen

The Yankees should sign Kyle Schwarber

More in Seth and Sean Sports