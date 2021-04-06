Seth & Sean Sports: 4/6/21

Seth and Sean Sports is back and this week on the show: Why does the best team not always win the NCAA Tournament? Free Agency….in college basketball and the MLB Preview that you have, we know, dying to hear!
Seth Kamens and Sean Palmer host Seth and Sean Sports available on the Back Sports Page show network!!
