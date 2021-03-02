Connect with us

AEW Wrestling

Shaq On What To Expect From His AEW In-Ring Debut

Tomorrow night, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal steps into the ring for All Elite Wrestling, taking on AEW EVP and former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes in a mixed tag team match live on AEW DYNAMITE at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

Shaq answered the following questions:

  • What exactly does Shaquille O’Neal have to prove in the wrestling ring? What provoked you to get in the ring against a wrestling legacy like Cody Rhodes?
  • What is your finishing maneuver? What’s your favorite move to execute?
  • What’s the biggest difference between training for basketball and training for a wrestling match for you?
  • Who from the NBA do you think could take on a challenge like this? Who has the guts and intensity to step in the ring?

Cody answered the following questions:

  • You’ve shown plenty of confidence throughout this feud. Does Shaq’s size and stature not intimidate you whatsoever?
  • What does bringing a name like Shaquille O’Neal into AEW mean for the future of this company?
  • This is a mixed tag match with Red Velvet as your partner.  What are you most looking forward to in teaming with her?
  • If you defeat Shaq on Wednesday night, where does Cody Rhodes go from here?
  • What do you think about Shaq calling you a “cupcake” on national TV?
  • What can fans expect from this match?

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Shaq On What To Expect From His AEW In-Ring Debut

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Justin Brownlow

The Man to Man Podcast Episode IX: Wentz To Indy & College Hoops Heating Up

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Adam Cohen

Predicting the Yankees bench players by Opening Day

More in AEW Wrestling