Sharks Name David Quinn As Next Head Coach

In an offseason filled with changes and new faces, the Sharks announced their newest addition on Tuesday, July 26.

The Sharks have hired former New York Rangers coach, David Quinn as the new head coach. Quinn coached the Rangers for three seasons from 2018-21, and posted a record of 96-87-25.

The Rangers had one playoff appearance in those three seasons where they were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in the COVID-19 bubble.

Since being fired after the 2020-21 season, Quinn was the head coach of the U.S. Olympic team in Beijing. Sharks GM, Mike Grier has stated, “His previous head coaching experience is valuable to us and he implements a system that will fit with our philosophy of being a hard team to play against.”

Quinn is tasked with finding ways to get more consistency out of the offense, along with a more sturdy defense. With Quinn at the helm, the Sharks are also looking to end a three-season playoff drought.

Quinn will look to bring more physicality out of the team as well as better puck responsibility.

During his time with the Rangers, Quinn was criticized for how often he benched younger players such as Kaapo Kakko. It’ll be interesting to see how young players like Eklund and Bordeleau will perform under Quinn.