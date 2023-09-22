Short Handed Giants Dominated By 49ers

The New York Giants knew that a win against the San Francisco 49ers without star running back Saquon Barkley was going to be a tall order.

What we did not expect was the game to be so statistically lopsided. The Giants were surpassed in all major statistical categories, including total yards (441-150), rushing yards (141-29), passing yards (300-121), first downs (26-10), third-down conversions and time of possession (39:10-20:50).

The Giants’ 150 total yards are their lowest total in 10 years, On Sept. 22, 2013, they gained 150 yards in a 38-0 loss at Carolina.

“Again, that’s a good football team” said head Coach Brian Daboll. “There’s a lot of stuff that we can do better in every phase. We’ll get back to work. The players will get some days off and we’ll try to correct some things and come back ready to go.”

San Francisco’s 441 yards are the most allowed by the Giants since Jacksonville gained 452 yards in a Giants victory on Oct. 23, 2022. That was also the most recent game in which the Giants allowed so many passing yards (310).

Daniel Jones completed 22 of 32 passes for 137 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. A far cry from his amazing comeback performance five days earlier against Arizona Cardinals.

“We just didn’t make enough plays” said Jones. “Obviously it’s a good defense, going up against them and credit to them. They play well, but we have to convert a couple of those opportunities. When you play a good team like that, you have to be crisp. We have to be clean and we didn’t do that.”

Jones ran for five yards on just two carries. It was his lowest rushing yardage total since he had four yards against the Rams on Oct. 17, 2021, and his fewest carries since he had one (for three yards) at Baltimore on Dec. 27, 2020

Quick Hits:

-The Giants’ inactive players were running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), guard Ben Bredeson (concussion), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), defensive lineman Jordon Riley, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, and safety Gervarrius Owens.

-*Graham Gano tied the Giants’ franchise record – which he shares – by kicking a 57-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining in the second quarter. It was the third 57-yard field goal in Giants’ history. Aldrick Rosas kicked the first, against Chicago in MetLife Stadium on Dec. 2, 2018. Gano matched him last Thanksgiving Day in Dallas.

*In his four seasons with the Giants, Gano has kicked 21 field goals of 50 or more yards. That is 12 more than the franchise runner-up, Joe Danelo, who had nine from 1976-82.

*Gano scored the Giants’ first points in a first half this season when he kicked a 44-yard field goal on the Giants’ initial offensive series. The Giants have yet to score a first-half touchdown.

*Rookie cornerback Deonte Banks (arm) and Davidson (elbow) left the game with injuries.

*The Giants are 15-15-3 on Thursdays, including 3-8 in Thursday night games since 2012 (2-7 on the road). They have lost their last eight Thursday games.

*The 49ers moved ahead in the regular-season series, 18-17.

Kayvon Thibodeaux registered the Giants’ first sack of the season when Brock Purdy couldn’t find an open receiver and was tackled for a four-yard loss on the game’s first series.

*D.J. Davidson and Leonard Williams split a sack in the second half. It was the first of Davidson’s career.