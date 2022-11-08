Should the Cowboys Sign Odell Beckham Jr?

Trade Deadline Talks

As the NFL trade deadline passed on November 1st, the Dallas Cowboys did not trade for a receiver. There were many reports over the past week about the Cowboys trying to trade for Houston Texans’ Brandin Cooks and Denver Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy. But they could not get a deal done with either team.

What this means is, the Cowboys are acknowledging that they need another receiver to put this team over the top. They did not want to overpay in acquiring Cooks who is owed $18 million next season. They also did not want to give up future draft capital to acquire Jeudy.

Since the deadline has ended, the number one receiver on the free agent market is Odell Beckham Jr. Many teams are in the running to acquire the three-time Pro-Bowler but it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are atop of that list.

Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. will join a team in the upcoming weeks, will it be the Dallas Cowboys? (photo via CBS Sports)

Cowboys & Odell Beckham Jr?

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly kept an eye on OBJ throughout this season to keep up on his rehab. Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in the Super Bowl this past year and has been rehabbing his knee since.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, “We really love our receiver group.” Regarding free agent WR Odell Beckham, “I’ve always been a huge fan of his… I’ve just heard so many excellent, excellent things about him.”

It truly seems like the Cowboys are going to make a push to acquire OBJ by any means possible. A starting receiving core of Ceedee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Odell Beckham Jr. could terrorize opposing secondaries. Having another playmaker in OBJ also lets OC Kellen Moore get even more creative with the offense. This acquisition truly could make the Cowboys a complete team.

OBJ recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in only eight regular season games with the Los Angeles Rams last season. Beckham Jr. put that Rams team over the top with his playmaking ability, just like he could for the Cowboys. In the playoffs, Odell had 25 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr., “Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.”

All signs are pointing to the Cowboys signing OBJ. However, he would not be able to play until early December due to his rehab. But getting him in the building and getting accustomed to the playbook would be ideal so he can hit the ground running.

So, would OBJ put this team over the top? Should the Cowboys make a hard push to acquire the three-time Pro Bowler?

The Dallas Cowboys currently have the best odds to acquire Beckham Jr. according to some betting sites.