Shumpert Set To Return vs. Raptors

Tonight, as the Nets go up against the Raptors their roster will be a bit deeper as a new addition to the team (and also a former NBA champion) is set to be active for the first time this season. G/F Iman Shumpert is back on the team after being waived over a year ago.

The veteran defensive specialist was signed by Brooklyn on Saturday. It’s likely that this came as a result of the NBA world being put on notice about how historically bad the Nets’ defense has been since the Harden trade last month.

Brooklyn lost Caris LeVert, Rodions Kurucs, Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen. Therefore, a slip in defense was expected. However, this big of a slip is was not expected.

Since the trade the Nets are allowing 119.9 points per 100 possessions, which if they keep up, will be the worst in NBA history. Ouch.

This is why Shumpert is a good fit, since for the majority of his career he’s been a premiere perimeter defender, including playing a big role in the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA championship run.

Now that the NBA world knows how bad Brooklyn is struggling on that side of the ball, don’t be surprised if they add one or two more free agent defensive players. Perhaps Tyson Chandler and DeMarre Carroll?