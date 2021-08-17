Socios.com, the Orlando Magic, and Hedo Türkoğlu have partnered to transition passive fans to active ones through more direct fan engagement. The Magic are hoping to bring an innovative, one-of-a-kind fan experience that will put control in the fan’s hands. As the leading global blockchain provider in the sports and entertainment industry, this partnership’s goal is to continue developing fan involvement within the NBA. Furthermore, this is the next step towards the Orlando Magic expanding globally and they have chosen the best spokesperson to do so. Hedo Türkoğlu, a legend in Orlando and Turkey, will act in the marketing and media assets for Socios.com.

The group’s marketing efforts will be featured on the Magic’s in-game signage, the team app, and the Magic e-newsletter. Throughout the season, Türkoğlu will control Orlando’s social media platforms and interact with the fans directly via Twitter fan polls, and more. Orlando’s VP of Global Partnerships, J.T. McWalters addressed this amazing opportunity in their latest press release. “Socios.com will bring many firsts for the Magic and our fans alike. We also look forward to partnering with Hedo on our efforts to create additional exposure…”

Socios.com Global Networking and Operations

The Orlando Magic are the newest members of Socios’ strong global relations. Their most famous outlet is currently European soccer. Socios has partnered with several powerhouses including FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and many more. Socios is currently expanding into North America as well with them having ties in the UFC, NASCAR, NHL, and a few other NBA teams too (76ers & Celtics).

Socios is centered around the idea of making fan engagement active, rather than passive. Specifically, Fan Tokens will be a big aspect of their plans. Fan Tokens are collectible digital assets that provide fans with VIP rewards, exclusive promotions and chat boards, as well as superfan recognition. So far in 2021, Socios has generated $150 million in sports team revenue. However, this is not at the expense of the fan, but rather at the benefit. The outlook for tokens is to allow fans to receive compensation for their support as an alternative to NFTs.

This is just one way Socios.com acts as a direct-to-consumer platform. Their innovative integration of crypto will be the future of the sports industry. Being fans themselves, they will be involved daily to improve the fan experience and engagement. This incredible partnership should improve Orlando Magic’s fan interest and enjoyment both locally and globally. Therefore, this just adds to the Magic’s big offseason of improving their community and fan relationships.