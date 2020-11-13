STATEMENT FROM NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL ON THE PASSING OF LEGEND PAUL HORNUNG

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Green Bay Packers’ legend Paul Hornung who thrilled a generation of NFL fans with his versatility, athleticism and personality that made him a favorite of legendary coach Vince Lombardi. Paul was a leader of Green Bay’s dynasty in the 1960s and instrumental in growing the popularity of the Packers and the National Football League. He had a tremendous impact on the field, in the locker room with his teammates and the Green Bay community from his first day as the top pick in the 1957 NFL Draft to his last game, the first Super Bowl in 1967.

On behalf of the entire NFL family, we send our heartfelt condolences to Paul’s wife, Angela, his family and Packers fans around the world.