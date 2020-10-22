Sterling Shepard Returns Against the Eagles

As Per Michael Eisan from the New York Giants:

The Giants have added roster reinforcements for their game tonight against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Two wide receivers now eligible to play are five-year veteran Sterling Shepard, who was activated off injured reserve, and first-year pro Alex Bachman, who was activated from the practice squad.

Also elevated from the practice squad was linebacker Trent Harris.

Before the additions of Shepard and Bachman, the Giants were down to three healthy receivers in Darius Slayton, Golden Tate and Austin Mack, who made his debut in last Sunday’s victory against Washington. C.J. Board suffered a concussion in that game and will not play tonight.

Shepard was expected to be one of the team’s leading receivers this season but missed the last four games after suffering turf toe at Chicago on Sept. 27. In the season’s first six quarters, he caught eight passes for 76 yards.

The Giants’ longest-tenured player, Shepard has started 54 of the 55 regular-season games in which he’s played and has 255 career receptions for 2,838 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Bachman has not played in an NFL regular-season game. He joined the Giants’ practice squad on Nov. 12, 2019 and was signed to a reserve/futures contract on Dec. 30. Bachman was released on Sept. 5 and signed to the practice squad the following day. He was released again on Sept. 15 and re-signed on Oct. 5.

Harris played in 11 games with three starts last season for the Miami Dolphins. He was signed to the Giants’ practice squad on Oct. 13 and activated last Saturday for the Washington game. Harris was in uniform but did not play in the game. He reverted to the practice squad Monday.