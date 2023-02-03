Submariner O’Day Docks Retirement

Above: In this photo, O’Day prepares his submarine stance to pitch against the Miami Marlins in 2020. O’Day recently announced he’s retiring after 15 years in the Majors with six different teams. Photo Credit – John Amis, AP Sports.

Darren O’Day is retiring after an impressive career as a high-leverage reliever. The right hander pitched for six teams.

The Submariner Darren O’Day docks his career officially into retirement. The 40-year-old right-hander is hanging it up after 15 seasons in the MLB with the Angels, Mets, Rangers, Orioles, Braves, and Yankees.

His strongest seasons came with the Orioles, including an All-Star 2015 season. He spent parts of seven seasons in Baltimore, the longest stretch of his career.

Former BSP Writer Steven Dodge denotes the intrigue of O’Day’s stint as a Yankee here.

The Career of the Submariner

O’Day’s baseball career didn’t exactly get off to the best of starts. Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union notes here that the right-hander was once cut from the University of Florida baseball team in 2001. After some experimentation in a summer baseball league in the Jacksonville area, O’Day eventually fell into a submarine stance that proved successful.

He would then try out again for the Gators, proving to be a valuable bullpen arm. O’Day later would be spotted and signed as an undrafted free agent by the Anaheim Angels in 2006. O’Day was on three different teams early in his career, but found a home in Baltimore in 2012. After a six-season stint with the O’s, he left for Atlanta in 2019.

However, in 2022, the veteran reliever was shut down for good when he went on the IL for a calf strain costing him the rest of his season.

So, as O’Day calls it a career, his fans will know him for his quirky submarine stance. And the Florida resident will now look forward to doing some gardening. The veteran is a valuable piece to any team he became, but he couldn’t get a World Series ring. Congratulations, Darren O’Day, on a successful 15-year MLB career.