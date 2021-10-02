Success for the Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Suns are currently just finished their 15-game strike in the semi conference finals against the Chicago Sky. However, the Suns had much to celebrate. Forward Brionna Jones WNBA Kia Most Improved Player and forward Jonquel Jones won Most Valuable Player.

Coach Curt Miller accepted his second Head Coach of the Year trophy, insisting speaking on his team in the highest regard. Coach Miller also took the time to speak about this year’s Most Valuable Player.

“(Jonquel) is going to be mentioned with some of the greats of all time. She’s just scratching the surface,” says Coach Miller. “She brings something back each and every year. And that just shows the growth, desire, and just what incredible teammate she is. That locker-room led by her is with humble superstars and that’s why we are able to have team success and individual shine.”

Coach Miller also spoke about the trade for Chelsea Gray that allowed Jones to be a first round pick. Miller repeatedly called the trade “not easy,” but the outcomes were a win for both teams.

Jones recounts being drafted sixth overall pick, calling Coach Miller a “really great coach.”

Jones led the league for the third time in rebounds and defensive rebounds, winning player of the Player of the Month three times this season.