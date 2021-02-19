Suns Protect Home Court

Although the Phoenix Suns lost last night to the James Harden-led Brooklyn Nets, the team and Suns fans would call this extended seven-game homestand a success.

During their homestand, the Suns finished with a record of 6-1 and beat top teams in the east including the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers all in the span of a week. As a team, the offense has been hitting from everywhere. The Suns’ offense put up an average of 113 points per game shooting a hot 51% from the field. This includes production from the second unit which has been putting up points without the help of Chris Paul or Devin Booker. This includes an important 33 points off the bench in the win against Philadelphia on Saturday.

“We’re 15 deep,” said Devin Booker after the game on Saturday night. “Everybody can play and everybody is ready to go. It’s contagious.”

However, a great team is only as good as their star players. The Suns continue to enjoy having Devin Booker back after his hamstring injury. He returned a week ago right before they started their hot streak. During this stretch, Booker averaged 32.2 points shooting 56.3% from the field and 47.6% from three. Booker was named NBA player of the week Monday for the first time in his young career.

“Devin is locked in,” said center Deandre Ayton in a press conference. “He took advantage of the situation and knew it was on him. He made sure we were ready for the game.”

Another thing the Suns showed during this homestand is their ability to close out games in tight contests. Earlier in the season, the Suns had multiple games where they could not finish. They struggled to hit shots and defend at a winning level to close out the game. However, in almost every game in this recent homestand, the Suns were able to come up clutch and hit the big shots or make in stop in big possessions.

After their performance at home, the Suns now have a solid record of 17-10 and are currently tied for the fourth seed in the West with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, the West is a crowded place with a lot of solid teams looking to get into the playoff picture. There is only a five game difference between the 6th seed San Antonio Spurs and the 14th seed Oklahoma City Thunder.

“We expect to win if we’re playing the way we play,” said Booker, “We’re not really worried about our match-ups going into games. We know if we do what we have to do, share the ball and defend, we know we will be in pretty good shape.”

The Suns play their next two games on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies before returning home to face the Portland Trail Blazers.