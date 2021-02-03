Super Bowl Media Day-Lavonte David

Another day closer to Super Bowl LV, another day of media availability. On Tuesday, Back Sports Page met with multiple players and coaches from both the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We were able to meet with Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David spoke candidly about his former Miami Northwestern High School football teammates, and how being with the Buccaneers through their less-formative years has motivated him to give it his all in this year’s Super Bowl. He also spoke to how he has developed into one of the most well-rounded and underrated linebackers in the NFL since being drafted 2012.

We were also able to catch up with Tampa Bay Kicker Ryan Succop, who on Sunday will play against his former team in the Kansas City Chiefs. Succop spoke highly of the team and management, and is looking forward to playing Kansas City. Having been in the league for 12 years, Succop expressed how grateful and blessed he felt to be able to play in his first Super Bowl game, despite having to wait this long to do it.

When we got a chance to speak with Succop, we asked how it felt to have home-field advantage as a kicker, and how knowing the weather and kicking on the same field all season impacts his game. Here’s what he had to say:

“It sounds like we’re going to have some weather on Sunday. Looks like we could have some high winds, some rain. We’ve had a lot of windy games this year, haven’t had too many rain games. So that’s just something we’ll do our best to be prepared for, something we’ll hope we can handle those elements, handle those conditions really well. That’s what we work for, and hopefully we’ll go out and do that.”

The weather looks like it may be a factor this Sunday in Tampa Bay, as there’s a 70% chance of rain and expected 13 mph winds the night of the Super Bowl. Look to see how the weather may impact both Succop, who kicked 28/31 (90.3) on FG attempts this season, and Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who had a tremendous season, kicking 25/27 (92.6%) on FG attempts.

Check back tomorrow for more coverage of Super Bowl LV by the Back Sports Page team.