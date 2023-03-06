Tanking: How to “Tank” in Sports

For years, professional sports has had a problem with tanking (i.e. intentionally losing games for better draft position). This typically occurs when a team is “mathematically” eliminated from the Playoffs. In some situations, teams will even tank an entire season, knowing the next crop of talent is too good to pass up by being “competitive” or “average”.

Tanking negatively impacts the quality and integrity of the game. However, until the incentive to lose is gone, teams will continue to do this. My objective with this article is to propose a solution to reduce or eliminate this issue in professional sports.

Background:

In Major League Baseball: the Houston Astros chopped salaries for years and consistently drafted in the Top 5 for 5 years straight. They had the first overall pick for 3 years in a row (2012-14) and drafted 2nd overall in 2015.

In the NBA: the lottery system was created in an effort to reduce tanking, with little to no success. Philadelphia knowingly tanked for years (after the lottery was implemented) and actually created a name for it “The Process”. This season we see as many as four teams (Houston, San Antonio, Charlotte, and Detroit) tank to get the best position to draft Victor Wembanyama. Who is said to be a once in a generation talent.

In the NFL, tanking is prevalent because finding the right QB can turn your franchise around for the next 10-15 years. That’s why over the past 12 years we’ve had “Tank for Tua” and “Suck for Luck” campaigns around the league. While it’s not usually a “multi” year process like in the NBA or MLB, it still presents a significant problem.

Image – Miami Herald

In 2020, the New York Jets fans were upset because they had “won” a game vs the Los Angeles Rams. Had they lost that game, the Jets would have had the first pick in the draft and would have taken Trevor Lawrence (instead of Zach Wilson).

Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit against the NFL alleges that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores additional compensation for each game that he lost in 2019. This was during the “Tank for Tua” rumors in 2019.

But what if…

The Proposal

This idea to reduce tanking could work in other sports because it is based on a simple concept: “promote winning”. Following this concept, I had derived the following proposal (using the NFL Draft as the example):

The first 10 picks of the NFL Draft would be reordered based on winning or losing their final regular season game.

All of the teams who won their Week 18 game, will be given “Top Priority” in the NFL Draft. Of these teams, the order shall be determined based on the length of their winning streaks to end the season.

Contrary, the teams who lost in Week 18 will be repositioned in the Top 10 AFTER the teams who won. The order will be determined based on their record for the season

Any tie breakers will be determined based on: (1) regular season record, then, if necessary (2) strength of schedule.

Non-playoff teams that finish outside the Top 10 will still be slotted based on regular season record and strength of schedule

Now let’s take this proposal and apply it to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here is the current 2023 NFL Draft Order: Top 10

Chicago Bears Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) Detroit Lions (from LA Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

The first thing we need to do it find out the teams who won and lost their games in Week 18:

Winners: Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Carolina

Losers: Chicago, Arizona, Indianapolis, LA Rams, Las Vegas, New Orleans

Based on that information, the four “Winners” will have the Top picks in the draft (order TBD later). That means the losers will have picks 5-10, and the order is based off of record (see below):

5. Chicago Bears (3-14)

6. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

7. Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1)

8. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams) (5-1)

9. Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) (7-10)

Now, let’s examine the Winners and determine the order of the Top 4. Remember the order would be based on the winning streak of each team to end the season. Here is each team and their winning streak to end the year,

Houston (won 1)

Denver (won 1)

Atlanta (won 2)

Carolina (won 1)

Based on this information, the Atlanta Falcons would have the 1st overall pick. The rest of the draft order (because the win streaks were the same) would be based off of record. See below:

Atlanta Falcons (longest winning streak) Houston Texans (3-13-1) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) (5-12) Carolina Panthers (7-10)

Under my proposal, the Top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft would look like this:

Atlanta Falcons Houston Texans Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Detroit Lions (from LA Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Philadelphia Eagles (New Orleans)

Final Thoughts

I believe this Proposal would have a ripple effect around the league. Ownership and the Front Office is still going to want the best draft position. Clearly this proposal prioritizes winning games for better draft position. Why not create incentives for players and coaches in their contracts for improving their draft position? If the NFL really wants to be serious about this, don’t count the player bonuses against the cap. Further incentivizing ownership to create these triggers.