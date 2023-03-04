Tape vs. Measurables: The NFL Scouting Combine

It’s one of the biggest dilemma that all coaches, GMs, and scouts face at this time of year when getting ready for the NFL Draft: the tape or the measurables?

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off on the field workouts on Wednesday with the Defensive Lineman and Linebackers, and will conclude on Sunday with the Offensive Lineman and Running Backs.

The combine can make or break a players draft stock as the journey for these future stars begin here. All positions deal with the issue of do you judge the player from what they have on film, or how their measurables come out. No position deals with this more than the Quarterback position.

Quarterbacks

This group of Quarterbacks that are entering in this year’s draft all have their pros and cons when it comes to this debate. The consensus top-5 Quarterbacks for the draft all seem to be the same by most draft experts. Let’s breakdown each Quarterback by their tape and measurables.

Bryce Young, Alabama

Bryce Young is the No. 1 Quarterback on everyone’s board and why not? In Young’s time at Alabama he threw for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. Young won the Heisman trophy in 2021, and even with less talent the following season may have played even better.

Young has all the tape in the world to show why he is considered to be one of the first Quarterbacks taken off the board, however the big issue concerning Young is his measurables. Alabama listed Young at 6’0” and 194 pounds, and his size does draw a lot of questions on if he is able to withstand those big hits that Quarterbacks take in the NFL.

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud has the same amount of film as Young does as well. Stroud was a two-year starter at Ohio St. throwing for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as well. He showed that he can be an elite player in games. In the Semifinal matchup against Georgia Stroud was the best player on the field that night.

Listed at 6’3” and 218 pounds Stroud’s measurables are ideal for your Quarterback position. However, outside of the Georgia game Stroud was very inconsistent showing he could always be the best player on the field.

Will Levis, Kentucky

Will Levis is the polar opposite of what Young is dealing with. Levis stands at 6’3” and 232 pounds, and he might have the livest arm out of all the Quarterbacks that’s in the draft. He’s come out and said that he will throw at the Combine so he is going to light it up out there.

However, his tape isn’t the best. Levis had a pretty good 2021 season when he had Wan’Dale Robinson, but in 2022 under a new offensive coordinator Levis struggled and dealt with injuries.

Anthony Richardson, Florida

Fourth on the board is one the most intriguing players in the draft is Quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson is looked at as a potential “project” because no one else in this group is quite like him with his ability to run and pass. However, Richardson is also still a bit “raw” with his passing, and still may need some work.

Just like Levis, Richardson will light up the combine too. However, he could also be a “boom or bust” player. Is Richardson the type of guy you grab in the first round, or do you wait until day 2 to take the chance on him?

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Finally, there is Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker started his career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Tennessee. This past season Hooker threw for 3,135 with 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

Hooker is the oldest of the five Quarterbacks mentioned in this article, and if he didn’t get hurt with a torn ACL in that South Carolina game he would have made an argument of being second or third on the board among the Quarterbacks.

In conclusion, all five Quarterbacks have the potential to be terrific players at the next level. It all comes down to what the team is looking at: the tape or measurables.