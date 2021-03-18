TB’s Mock Draft 2.0

Hey all! With the first round of free agency finished, I figured it would be a good time to come up with my second mock draft of the season. The draft order is now set from the conclusion of the playoffs, and is the order as of 3/18/2021. I also do not have any hypothetical trades in this mock, for the sake of keeping things simple. Let’s dive right into it!



1) Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

This one is really a no-brainer. Lawrence is still the best player in the draft. Next.





2) New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

As many of you know if you tuned into The Man-To-Man Podcast, as a Jets fan, I want no part of Wilson to New York. But, everywhere you look, Wilson is going number two. I have no idea why, apparently it has something to do it the fact he has the personality for the Big Apple and that he is super athletic, but in my opinion, a guy who can’t earn the Captain’s patch as a QB for BYU football, doesn’t deserve all the hype he is getting.





3) Miami Dolphins (via HOU): Penei Sewell, OL, Oregon

Miami is in a pretty weird spot here. I’ve been seeing a lot of people go WR and the Fins take Smith or Chase, but protecting Tua has to be the number one priority. The Dolphins should look to build out their line with more talent, and Sewell fits the bill. Even with the arrival of Isaiah Wilson, the former Tennessee Titans Tackle, Sewell is better in my opinion. That makes everything fall into the hands Tua, and it is up to him whether he makes it or not.





4) Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The Matt Ryan era in Atlanta should be coming to a close soon. With the Jets falling into the Zach Wilson trap, Atlanta finds themselves landing the second-best QB in the draft. With all of the weapons that are currently in Atlanta, I think Fields will thrive playing for his hometown team.





5) Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Since Sewell is off the board, the Bengals face a bit of a dilemma: to reach for a position of need at O-line, or take the best available player. Former Giants GM George Young drafted a linebacker against his coach’s wishes for offense. The Linebacker turned out to be Lawrence Taylor. This story has made me a fan of drafting best available, and is the reason the Bengals should add Joe Burrow’s former teammate to their roster, instead of reaching for a lineman.





6) Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Philly is in a tough spot, where they are trying to do a rebuild in a year to stay relevant in a weak NFC East. The only problem is, we are two days into free agency, and the Eagles have not added anyone to their roster because they have no money. With this in mind, and knowing that Jalen Mills signed with the Patriots, the Eagles desperately need a boost to their secondary, and Farley is going to be my first CB off the board. He has an incredible knack for the game, and has flown up my board since looking into him more.





7) Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

This pick is making more and more sense as free agency rolls on. On top of the Lions making the foolish decision to not franchise tag star receiver Kenny Golladay, the Lions also lost their WR2 Marvin Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars on a two-year, $14.5 million deal. That leaves Detroit with a Receiver room of recently signed Tyrell Williams, Mohamed Sanu, Geronimo Allison, and Danny Amendola as their starting four. Although the Lions need a lot of help on their roster, if they want Jared Goff to succeed whatsoever, they need a stud receiver. I believe Jaylen Waddle could be a version of Goff’s former favorite target in Cooper Kupp, so that’s why I have the Lions taking him over Waddle’s counterpart in DeVonta Smith.





8) Carolina Panthers: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

The Panthers obviously are not happy with Teddy Bridgewater’s play this past season, as Carolina is one of the most active landing spots for Houston Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson. With no end in sight for that drama, I have Matt Rhule drafting his first QB during his tenure as the Head Coach. I say it is the first, because I don’t think it will be the last. I am not a fan of Lance, but he does appear to have the tools to be able to make it in the NFL. I am always just skeptical of these guys with only FCS talent. I am not slighting FCS football, but I just think it is harder for FCS QBs to make it in the league. Just look at Carson Wentz. Anyway, if there is one coach I think Lance could excel under it is Rhule, and I think it is the only spot where Lance can become a stud.





9) Denver Broncos: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The Broncos need to get healthy and fast. Once healthy, I truly think that the Broncos will have a devastating offense that features Melvin Gordon as the Running Back Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and (hopefully) Tim Patrick as the receivers, and Noah Fant at the Tight End position. If Gordon Sutton and Fant can stay healthy, it is one of the best skill position groups in the league, even with Drew Lock as the Quarterback. With that being said, the Broncos need to upgrade the secondary. They brought back Justin Simmons on another franchise tag, and also brought in an underrated guy in Ronald Darby. Surtain will be a fantastic add to this team, and will help bring the Broncos back to the defensive powerhouse they once were.







10) Dallas Cowboys: Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

Dallas fans, whether you like it or not, Dak Prescott is coming back. Along with Dak, I hope you enjoy the $75 Million cap hit he has for this season. With that in mind, the Cowboys need to revamp their Offensive Line. It is not what it used to be, like in 2016, and they need some turn over if they want to protect their $75 Million cap hit this year (did I mention Dak is getting $75 Million this season?). Slater might be the most versatile lineman in the draft, where he can play all five positions with solid results. Adding him to the lineup to start is a win in itself, but you can also adjust his position to accommodate injury with the utmost confidence.





11) New York Giants: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

The Giants would be getting an absolute steal here if things shake out this way. The Giants’ Defense was not as bad as everyone thinks it was, and with the right pieces it could become deadly. Parsons fits the system perfectly, and having him paired alongside Blake Martinez is a scary thought to have. And yes, the Giants still need to address the Offensive Line to protect Daniel Jones, but this year’s draft is deep with talent, and I think they can address it with later picks.





12) San Francisco 49ers: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The Niners are a run-first offense, yes. But they still need talented receivers to make something happen for the nine times Jimmy Garoppolo throws in the NFC Championship game. Smith could slot in quite nicely for the 49ers, as he fits the mold of a receiver who can run end-arounds and sweeps, like Brandon Aiyuk or Jalen Hurd. Shanahan will be salivating at the mouth if Smith falls this far.





13) Los Angeles Chargers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

I have talked about this pick on The Man-to-Man Podcast with JB, but this pick makes way too much sense to have it not happen. And now with Hunter Henry signing with the Patriots, there is a huge hole at the position. Pairing Pitts with Justin Herbert will be so much fun to watch, and will be electrifying on the field (Get it? Chargers, Electrifying? I’m funny).





14) Minnesota Vikings: Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

Paye is a dominant EDGE rusher and has the ability to be an absolute force of nature in the league. Paye is an athletic freak, and with a little bit of coaching, can be the biggest steal of the draft. In my first mock I had Minnesota take an O-lineman, but after signing away Dalvin Thomlinson from the Giants, the Vikings look like they’re making defense the priority, and pairing Tomlinson with Paye would provide them one of the best D-line duos in the league.





15) New England Patriots: Christian Darrisaw, OL, Virginia Tech

What has gotten into Bill Belichick this year? He is clearly butthurt that Tom Brady won without him, so he is trying to bounce back after this terrible year he just had. Bill went out and spent big, he signed Tight Ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, Wide Outs Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, and defensive starts in Matt Judon and Jalen Mills. On top of that, the Patriots also traded for Trent Brown from the Raiders. And all of these pieces are being built around a newly re-signed Cam Newton. Who says Rome couldn’t be built in a day? With all of those moves, Belichick will make the most Patriots type pick with his first rounder, and will either trade down, or build the O-line up, which they do by selecting one of the most “starter-ready” Linemen in the draft in Darrisaw.



16) Arizona Cardinals: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Arizona is looking to build up their defense, and signing J.J. Watt was definitely a kickstart to the process. The next step they should be taking is finding a replacement for longtime star Patrick Peterson. That is where Horn comes in. Horn has an incredibly high ceiling, and could develop into a serious threat in the secondary. Seeing Horn play alongside Budda Baker and Isaiah Simmons in the secondary will be absolutely deadly, and make the NFC West even more defensively stacked than it already is.





17) Las Vegas Raiders: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

Rousseau has slid down my list a little bit, only due to the positional need of teams. You might be wondering why I have the best EDGE rusher in the class as the second one taken, with Paye going to the Vikings at 14. I still believe Rousseau is the best pure pass-rusher in the draft, but he is a little raw at the other factors of the game. On the Raiders, Rousseau has the potential to fill the hole left from the Khalil Mack trade, and pairing him with Maxx Crosby would be lethal.





18) Miami Dolphins: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Miami already got their offensive lineman to help protect Tua in this draft in Sewell, now it is time for them to continue to build up their defense. It was surprising how good their defense was last year, and they almost made the playoffs because of it. The Fins cut Kyle Van Noy who ended up signing with his former team in New England, so Miami needs his replacement. Owusu-Koramoah is exactly that guy. He can run, cover, and play in space, and can be used in almost any package. Running Back is also an option here, but I have a feeling we will see someone sign with Miami in the coming days (like a James Conner, Chris Carson or Philip Lindsay).





19) Washington Football Team: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

FITZMAGIC IS BACK IN BUSINESS BABY! But let’s be honest here for a second, Fitzpatrick is a great bridge Quarterback, but he is not someone you can build a team around long term. I mean he’s 38-years-old and starting for his ninth team. Some think Taylor Heinicke is the answer, but I don’t. Taking Jones here will allow him a year to develop behind Fizty, and will also allow him and Heinicke to compete for the job next year, or this year should Fitzpatrick get hurt.





20) Chicago Bears: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

Well Bears fans, I hope you’re happy with the Red Rifle at the helm for next season, because Andy Dalton is your new Quarterback. If you aren’t happy about it, you’re in the majority. But, Chicago did bring back star Wide Receiver Allen Robinson, so at least Dalton has a stud to throw to. But, what we learned from the Bears this year, is that Allen Robinson can’t do it all himself. So, grabbing Toney here would provide him some help. Toney is a perfect complementary piece alongside Robinson, he is dynamic when the ball is in his hands, and showed that he has the skills to be a deadly deep ball receiver.





21) Indianapolis Colts: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

The Colts are in the weirdest position in the entire NFL in my opinion. They don’t need a Quarterback since they traded for Carson Wentz, a workhorse Running Back in Jonathan Taylor, a very good Offensive Line, and they have a top-tier Defense. The only thing I could think of to have them take here to improve their starting roster is Wide Receiver. Last year, Michael Pittman showed some promise, and he can develop into a great Receiver in the league. But, he needs a counterpart, and with longtime star T.Y. Hilton still unsigned, they are missing a counterpart. Bateman, to me at least, looks like he could be an Allen Robinson clone, and has the potential to be a true WR1 once he gets his footing in the league. This would give the Colts a dynamic duo of Receivers, and we will finally see whether or not Carson Wentz is legit or not.





22) Tennessee Titans: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

Tennessee did address their biggest need in the first few days in free agency, they signed Bud Dupree to a five-year, $85 Million contract. But, one player does not solve all the problems for this team’s pass-rush. Philips has a history of concussions, but he can be one of the best pass-rushers in the draft. Tennessee can now afford to take a risk like this, because he is not the only guy trying to change the pass-rush game. The duo will hopefully help the Titans to break through the wall they have hit in the playoffs lately and be a lethal team in a stacked AFC.





23) New York Jets (via SEA): Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

This is the one pick that I am refusing to give up on just yet. I am still trying to speak it into existence. The Jets need a workhorse Running Back to relieve whoever the Quarterback may be, in this case Wilson, from having to throw 40+ times a game. Harris is one of the most complete Backs I personally have ever seen come out of college (remember I’m 21-years-old, I didn’t get to watch Barry Sanders or Ladanian Tomlinson come out). Harris runs like a bull: strong, fast, and balanced. He is a fantastic pass-catcher, and is a great playmaker in the open field once he gets the ball in his hands. Harris is a great add for any team that needs a RB, and hopefully the Jets can see that and take advantage of the extra pick they have from trading away Jamal Adams.





24) Pittsburgh Steelers: Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC

The Steelers’ Offensive Line is starting to get old, and so is Big Ben. Ben still needs a protective pocket because he is not as mobile as he used to be, not that he was that mobile to begin with. Vera-Tucker is a guy who can come in and start right away as a Guard, and potentially a Center.





25) Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR): Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

After getting their franchise Quarterback with the first overall pick, the Jags can focus on defense with their next pick. I toyed with the idea of having them draft a Wide Receiver here, but the Jags signed Marvin Jones away from the Lions, and have young players like D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault to carry the receiving load for Lawrence. So, Jacksonville can focus on their atrocious Secondary. Moehrig is the best Safety in the draft, he has a great blend of size and ball skills, and is very physical in coverage, which leads to a lot of takeaways. He would be a perfect fit with this young, growing Jaguars Defense.





26) Cleveland Browns: Zaven Collins, EDGE, Tulsa

This pick is entirely credited to Back Sports Page’s very own Justin Brownlow. Justin has been raving about Collins for weeks now on our show, The Man-to-Man Podcast, and he has every right to rave. Collins is very versatile, he has the ability to play on either the strong or weak side of the ball, and he is solid when dropping back into coverage, and very adept when pass-rushing. The Browns will be landing an absolute stud in Collins, and if he can polish up a few of his skills after working with NFL trainers and coaches, he could become the defensive steal of the draft. I’m rootin’ for you JB.





27) Baltimore Ravens: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

I had a hard time finding a home for Ojulari, but I think I finally found it with Baltimore. Ojulari has a unique blend of skill as a pure pass-rusher and physicality to be effective in the run-stuffing game. He may be a little raw in some aspects of his game, but with the knack for bringing out defensive talent, the Ravens will turn him into a monster.





28) New Orleans Saints: Terrace Marshall Jr, WR, LSU

With Jameis Winston resigning and losing Emmanuel Sanders when the Saints were clearing cap room, the Saints are in the market for a WR2. Marshall is a very versatile player, who is not bound to a specific system or playstyle, which is great for the Saints who don’t know whether they are playing the short game when Taysom Hill is the QB, or the full offense when Winston is the QB. Marshall is a sleeper prospect, as is an absolute steal for whichever team actually drafts him, but I think the Saints will be the one to jump on him early.





29) Green Bay Packers: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

The Packers have been lacking a linebacker to hold down the middle of the field ever since Blake Martinez left for the Giants a few seasons ago. Bolton is exactly the enforcer the Packers are looking for. He shines in zone coverage, but he is also equipped with the ability to produce hard hits in the run game. He needs a little work on decision-making in space (the right angles of attack and auch), but that will come with time in an NFL system.





30) Buffalo Bills: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

I don’t think there is much that needs to be said about Etienne, he’s going to be a stud Running Back. If Najee Harris was not in his draft class, Etienne would be the only in their tier of RB prospects. He can run, catch, and make moves in the open field that make him a devastating threat to try and cover. The Bills seem to be hinting that they are ready to move on from Devin Singletary, and if they are getting Etienne, they should pull the trigger.





31) Kansas City Chiefs: Samuel Cosmi, OL, Texas

The Chiefs made some questionable decisions when trying to clear out cap space, by cutting both of their Pro Bowl tackles in Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. They did start to rebuild the line by signing top Guard free agent Joe Thuney from the Patriots, and they also talked Kyle Long out of retirement to play the other Guard spot. While that is a good start, they still need starter-ready Tackles. Getting Cosmi at the 31st pick is absolutely a steal, and I’m surprised I had him fall this far. Cosmi will be a guy that the Chiefs can slot right into the starting lineup, and focus on finding a way to get back to the Super Bowl to redeem themselves.





32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carlos Basham Jr., DL/EDGE, Wake Forest

Bucs GM Jason Licht has proven that he is not afraid to take risks, and those risks paid off with a Super Bowl win this year. Since Free Agency has started, the Bucs have had one mission in mind: retaining everyone possible from this past year’s team. And they have been very successful in that mission; they franchise tagged star receiver Chris Godwin, re-signed Rob Gronkowski to keep Tom Brady happy, re-signed stud Linebacker Levonte David, and re-signed their primary pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett. I mean, how is that even possible? With that in mind, there don’t appear to be too many holes left in this Tampa Bay team. The defensive line outside of Barrett is on the older side, so a replacement for someone there is an option. Basham is a very high risk-high reward player, and I believe he can hit that incredibly high ceiling he has. Basham would be a great fit into the system that Tampa Bay has in place, and I think Licht is the exact type of person to take the risk on this potential stud.



