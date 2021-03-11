Ht.: 6’6”
Wt.: 320 lbs.
Position: Offensive Tackle
In a stacked offensive tackle class, Teven Jenkins is a guy that may be overlooked but make no mistake, this guy is a day one starter wherever he lands.
Jenkins evaluation is one of the more exciting ones in this class – he is an absolute mauler in the run game, he’s violent and has heavy hands. He has a great get-off and is very explosive.
Jenkins has a mean streak in his game – he’s constantly pancaking and dumping guys high caliber players.
The biggest question marks for Jenkins moving forward is the consistency in his footwork, specifically, in his pass set. He had a few tough reps against Oklahoma EDGE Ronnie Perkins in their matchup this past season – this is very correctable but it’s something to monitor. His straight-line explosion is much more apparent than his lateral explosion/athleticism but he still does a good job at getting to the second level.
Additionally, he doesn’t have great length for an offensive tackle but it also isn’t a detriment.
Pros: Mentality, punch/hand placement, functional strength
Cons: Inconsistency in pass sets, lateral athleticism
NFL comparison: Mike McGlinchey
Games watched: Texas (2020), Oklahoma (2020)
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 1 week ago
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Scouting Report
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker, Notre Dame Height: 6’ 1-1/2” Weight: 215 lbs Projected 40 time:...
-
Features/ 9 hours ago
The Repercussions of Dak Prescott’s Massive New Contract
Two-time Pro-Bowler and former Offensive Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott has finally struck...
-
NBA/ 9 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers’ Midterm Grades Part 2: The Starters
Part 2 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ report card, this time featuring the rest of...
-
NFL/ 9 hours ago
Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma St. OT – 2021 NFL Scouting Report
Ht.: 6’6” Wt.: 320 lbs. Position: Offensive Tackle In a stacked offensive tackle class,...
-
NBA/ 1 day ago
Introducing the NBA Trade Deadline All-Stars
I’m gonna be honest: sitting down to write less than 24 hours after the...