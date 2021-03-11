Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma St. OT – 2021 NFL Scouting Report

Ht.: 6’6”

Wt.: 320 lbs.

Position: Offensive Tackle

In a stacked offensive tackle class, Teven Jenkins is a guy that may be overlooked but make no mistake, this guy is a day one starter wherever he lands.

Jenkins evaluation is one of the more exciting ones in this class – he is an absolute mauler in the run game, he’s violent and has heavy hands. He has a great get-off and is very explosive.

Jenkins has a mean streak in his game – he’s constantly pancaking and dumping guys high caliber players.

The biggest question marks for Jenkins moving forward is the consistency in his footwork, specifically, in his pass set. He had a few tough reps against Oklahoma EDGE Ronnie Perkins in their matchup this past season – this is very correctable but it’s something to monitor. His straight-line explosion is much more apparent than his lateral explosion/athleticism but he still does a good job at getting to the second level.

Additionally, he doesn’t have great length for an offensive tackle but it also isn’t a detriment.

Pros: Mentality, punch/hand placement, functional strength

Cons: Inconsistency in pass sets, lateral athleticism

NFL comparison: Mike McGlinchey

Games watched: Texas (2020), Oklahoma (2020)