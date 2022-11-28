The 2011 Time Machine

The Boston Bruins have turned back the clock to 2011. The Stanley Cup-winning team with the greatness of players such as Tuukka Rask, Zdeno Chara, Milan Lucic, and more, is reverting back to its former glory this season.

While the veterans (save for Bergeron, Marchand, and Krejci) have gone, the Bruins are rebuilding with a young roster and outstanding talent from Pastrnak, The Ullmark-Swayman goalie tandem, Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic, and others. In morning practice prior to the Boston-Chicago game on November 19th, (which ended in a 6-1 victory for the Bruins) the B’s displayed passing creativity and skill-shot prowess which is clearly due in part to the outstanding coaching done by Jim Montgomery.

The Bruins are surpassing all expectations this season, smashing records and wowing the NHL and fans alike. On November 25th, the Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal reminiscent of an Ovechkin snipe from David Pastrnak. Linus Ullmark is one of the league’s leading goaltenders with a .935 average save percentage this season so far. David Pastrnak is tied with Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers and Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks for 3rd in the league for goalscoring this season with 32 goals so far.

The Bruins have a long way to go, but they are looking like not only a playoff team this year, but a Stanley Cup contender as well. But only time will tell if 2011 will repeat itself.