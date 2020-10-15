The 2019-2020 NBA Season is Finally Over: What Now?

Who would’ve thought that we would be ending the 2019-2020 NBA season in October? This LONG season has finally come to an end. I am very satisfied with the outcome (even though Boston was my number one team).



The Lakers took the championship home to L.A. after dominating as the number one team in the west for months. This win did not come easy though; the entire basketball community had to endure the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, an unexpected NBA vacation that lasted 4 months, and having to finish the season inside a safe guard “bubble”.

BUBBLE SOLUTION

Even though we are in this unprecedented time, NBA fans could not live without seeing their favorite teams on television. NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver heard the talk and he delivered. Silver came up with the best and safest solution to finish the season.



The bubble would go on to trend on twitter, as well as the commissioner saying he should be running the country. Since being in the bubble for three months there were no positive cases of COVID-19.

SHINING STARS

Many players and teams skills shined during their time in the bubble including the eastern conference champions, the Miami Heat. Before the NBA restart the Heat were ranked number 4 in the eastern conference.



Rookie Tyler Herro proved that he can roll with the big dogs. Herro has broken a few records in the bubble including the NBA-playoff rookie scoring record and being the youngest player in 44 years to start in a NBA finals game.



Many say Herro is on the fast track to becoming an all star and I agree. From his time at Kentucky where he averaged 14 points per game. Now to the NBA where he has averaged 13.5 points and 27.5 minutes he has shown that he has a special type of fire.



Herro also made the NBA All-Rookie second team. I can honestly say that Herro is in my top five favorite rookies from the 2019 draft. I am looking forward to his development as his career continues.



Jimmy Butler also stood out in the bubble. While in the bubble Butler became the third player in NBA history to get a 40 point triple double in the finales. He has definitely proved that no matter what team he plays for he can still hold it down. You could see that Butler was not just playing for himself but the entire team and put his heart and soul into each game.



WHAT NOW?

Now that the season is over people are wondering when will the 2021 season start; since we are still in a pandemic, that doesn’t seem like it letting up anytime soon. The 2020 NBA draft originally scheduled to take place in June, now it is November 18th virtually, the date is still subject to change.



There are rumors that the 2021 season may not begin until February 2021, this also means All Star Weekend 2021 may or may not happen. The idea of a bubble part 2 seems like the best option. There will need to be a lot of adjusting done for this to be a success for all 30 teams.

