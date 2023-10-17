The Atlanta Hawks Have A Good Problem At Center

The depth at the center position is the Atlanta Hawks’ biggest strength heading into the season. After trading for Clint Capela in 2020, he has proved himself as a great rebounder, rim protector, and pick-and-roll partner for superstar Trae Young. Similarly, in the 2020 draft, months later, Atlanta selected Onyeka Okongwu with the sixth overall pick. The Hawks knew they found a versatile defender whose athleticism and quickness would provide the much-needed ability to switch on defense. Fast-forwarding three years, Okongwu is rivaling the veteran Capela in terms of playing time and impact on the court.

Having two starting-caliber centers on one team is a rare but good problem. However, many Hawks fans throughout this off-season have pitted Capela against Okongwu and not realized the value both provide. Fans will find the information they need below to develop an informed opinion on the pros and cons of both centers and make their predictions heading into the 2023-2024 season.

Clint Capela

Capela had his best season as a Hawk in his first full season in 2020-2021. He averaged 15.2 points and 14.3 rebounds per game. Even though he has not been able to replicate those numbers these past two campaigns, he has still been a great defensive anchor, a consistent, elite rebounder, and a valued leader in the locker room.

Measuring 6 feet 10 inches, Capela’s greatest strength is taking over the game in the rebounding department. Last year, he ranked second in the league behind New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson with four offensive rebounds per game. Offensive rebounds can lead to open threes, and this year’s Hawks squad has many capable shooters on the roster to take advantage of Capela’s hustle on the glass.

One of Capela’s most underrated strengths is his ability as a screener. Under Nate McMillan, Atlanta ran a heavy dose of the classic 1-5 high pick-and-roll. However, this year, under coach Quin Snyder, off-ball screens and more player movement will be the focus on offense. Snyder emphasizes the importance of a fast-paced offense with Atlanta’s star backcourt in Young and Dejounte Murray. This plays right into the hands of Capela, as he is one of the best bigs in the league in terms of running the floor.

At Hawks media day on Oct. 2, 2023, many players mentioned Snyder wants to shoot a lot of threes. Capela is not an outside shooter, but a reporter asked him how he can use his abilities to generate more open threes for his teammates.

“There [are] many ways… By rim running, the defense might have to make a choice [between] staying in the paint [and] opening a shot, or by covering a three-point shot, and I might get the point,” Capela replied.

Capela started for the 2018-2019 Houston Rockets, the team that shot an NBA-record 3,721 three-pointers in a season.

However, Capela does have some shortcomings. He does not have great touch around the rim if he is laying the ball up in traffic. Most of his field goals come from tip-ins or dunks and layups set up via the pick-and-roll. He struggles at a free throw line but did raise his free-throw percentage from 47% in 2022 to 60% last season. He improved his back-to-the-basket ability over his career, but Atlanta cannot feed him in the post and rely on a consistent hook shoot and post fadeaway.

While Capela’s most notable shortcomings come on offense, his defensive discipline and domination on the glass make him valuable to this team.

Onyeka Okongwu

Okongwu set a career-high in points (9.9) and rebounds (7.2) in the 2022-2023 season. He also ranked 10th in the league in blocks (107) in only 23 minutes per game, according to data from NBA.com. These numbers have Hawks fans excited to see what year-four Okongwu can bring to the table.

The 6-foot 8-inch center has great touch from the mid-range and finishes nicely around the rim. Okongwu can operate with the ball in the mid-post and throw a series of post moves at defenders, routinely finishing with a hook shot or up-and-under. Even though Atlanta may not see a lot of post-offense under Snyder this season, scoring in as many ways as possible is important.

Last season, Okongwu comfortably shot mid-range jump shots but only took 13 shots from beyond the arc. In this year’s preseason games, he is 3-6 from beyond the arc and shooting them without hesitation. Snyder’s high-octane offense will now have a center that can stretch the floor- something the Hawks have not had since Okongwu and Capela occupied the center minutes.

Okongwu’s ability to switch and defend quicker ball handlers in the pick-and-roll is vital for a team that struggled defensively last year. His versatility will help on the offensive side of the ball as well. At media day, Okongwu was asked about his personal goals for this year and how he can be successful under Snyder.

“[Snyder’s] been trying to get me to be more of a facilitator,” Okongwu replied.

Forwards and centers who are comfortable with the ball away from the basket can go a long way in executing different actions such as dribble-handoffs and give-and-go’s. However, Okongwu does have limitations. He is a smaller center at six-foot-eight-inches. While Capela is one of the league’s best rebounders, the rebounding decreases when Okongwu is on the floor. He also tends to stumble into foul trouble from illegal screens and biting on pump fakes.

From an Organizational Perspective

Over this off-season, it is widely known that Atlanta was searching for trade offers centered around Capela. He has two more years left on his contract and is still in his prime at 30 years old. Many teams, most notably the Dallas Mavericks, can use a rebounder and anchor like Capela. The Hawks could receive great value in return based on his age and years of organizational control.

Okongwu is a free agent after this season, and General Manager Landry Fields mentioned that he wants to get an extension done with the young center. The Hawks need to find out what they have in Okongwu if both parties are to reach an extension. However, It is not an easy decision to trade Capela.

If Capela is traded, the team loses depth and strong veteran leadership. If he remains a Hawk, the organization could risk holding Okongwu back, leading to an overpay of an extension or none at all. Ultimately, two starting-caliber centers on one roster is a great problem to have, and the Hawks are a better team with both on the roster.

*******************************

Michael Kobrinsky is a writer for Back Sports Page. He studied communication and journalism at North Carolina State University and graduated in May of 2023. Michael lives in Atlanta, GA, and primarily writes basketball content for Back Sports Page. Outside of a career in writing, you can find him playing golf, basketball, and video games. Follow Michael on Twitter: https://twitter.com/pinwizard300.