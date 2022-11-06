Connect with us

Big Blue Report

The Big Blue Report: Bye Week Blues

While the Giants are on their bye week, JC, Randy and Ryan are here with a new episode of the Big Blue Report to keep the Giants talk going.

The boys break down the loss in Seattle, sports superstitions, the non-movement on the trade deadline, impact players of the first half, JC’s visit to Mount Olive and much more!!

The Big Blue Report is hosted by two time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page and Ryan Darlington. JC brings a unique insight after nine seasons in the NFL. Casillas breaks down every aspect of the NFL on and the field from the player perspective.

 

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Big Blue Report: Bye Week Blues

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v11.01.22 – Now That a Fortnight Hath Passeth …

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Big Blue Report