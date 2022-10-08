The Big Blue Report: (Pilot Episode) London Is Calling, Taking Down The Bears and More!!

In the debut episode of the Big Blue Report featuring Jonathan Casillas, the boys discuss the Daniel Jones and the struggling offense, the week that was against the Bears, previewing the week in London against the Packers, the importance of Wink’s Defense, winning ugly close games and much more.

The Big Blue Report is hosted by two time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillas and Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page with Special guest commentary by Ryan Darlington.

JC brings his knowledge of the game to help break down Big Blue on a weekly basis exclusively on the Back Sports Page Radio network.

