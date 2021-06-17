The Bunny on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast

We’re happy to share The Bunny’s exclusive interview for AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. Please see the synopsis and link below.

Allie—a.k.a. The Bunny from The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny—performed commentary for the first Double Or Nothing PPV and was out buying Oreos (shocking!) when she got the call about wrestling her first singles match for AEW. She describes why it’s so special (and lucky) to be working alongside her real-life husband (The Blade) and one of her best friends (The Butcher), teaming with Brandi Rhodes in the Nightmare Sisters, and working with Matt Hardy. She also speaks to her dad’s influence on her wrestling career as well as the importance of openly talking about mental health issues including anxiety and depression. Plus, she reveals her initial hatred for the Cherry Bomb gimmick, her favorite horror movies, her dream wrestling match partner, and who tops the list of people she’d like to do an Oreo taste-test with.

ALLIE QUOTES:

Allie on Her First AEW Singles Match:

“I was actually in line at Target buying Oreos—shocking, I know—and I got the call: ‘Can you be available to wrestle at Fyter Fest?’”

Allie on The Bunny:

“One of my inspirations for The Bunny is a character from ‘House of 1000 Corpses’ and ‘The Devil’s Rejects.’”