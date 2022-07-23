The Cauliflower Capper: Aspinall vs. Blaydes

Almost as much as I love getting into the weeds about MMA analysis, I love being a daytime degen on early cards. Given the start time of this card, I might have to succumb to my vices and bet on some fights.

This card has a lot of toss ups and heavy favorites. That being said, it is in your best interest to crack a 2×4 and either play small or pass. Here are my moves for Saturday:

Chris Curtis ML (-110) 1.5 units

Curtis looked good against BJJ ace Rodolfo Viera a month ago. Hermanson did not look so hot in his last fight and still somehow brought it to a split decision, thanks to the infamous Sal D’Amato.

Tom Aspinall ML (-140) 2 units

Aspinall in an earlier interview with YouTube’s MMA on Point has admitted how difficult of a matchup Blaydes is. I still believe that Aspinall has more paths to victory and that his athleticism and grappling ability will prove problematic for Blaydes.

My picks on this card are a bit chalky, but most good cards make more difficult betting. All I can say is gamble responsibly and enjoy the fights…or don’t, I’m not your dad. I’ll give you a look into my own degeneracy, and depending on how this card goes maybe this becomes a regular thing. Regardless, make sure your bills are paid and don’t get your shins broken.

Prelims start at noon and main card starts at 3pm, both on ESPN+. Have fun and get that bag you degenerates.