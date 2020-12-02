The Cavs are not Giving Up on KPJ

A few weeks ago, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested on weapon charge after a car accident in Mahoning county. Porter was not injured. The 2019 first round draft pick was released on $4,000 bond.

The Cavaliers’ official statement was the following: “We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves.”

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff stands firm with his objective of developing each player not just professionally but personally as well.

“We have high interest in human beings and not just basketball players so we do what we can to make sure that guys are growing and maturing,” says Bickerstaff. “Guys are becoming what we expect them to be and reach their potential not just as basketball players, but as people.”

Cavaliers center Andre Drummond also has faith in Porter’s comeback.

“(Porter) is a young kid. He comes from a tough past. For him it’s him getting out of his own way. In terms of a basketball player, he is a great player, great kid. (Porter) just needs a little guidance.”

There have not been updates on Porter’s case, however the Cavaliers are eager to start the season with Kevin Porter Jr.