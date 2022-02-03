Connect with us

The Cut

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Charlie Haas

Charlie Haas is back and he is on The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast!! Charlie joins us to discuss his career in the amatuer wrestling, going to Seton Hall University, his relationship with his brother Russ, going in to WWE Development, going to the main roster, teaming with Kurt Angle, amature wrestling vs sports entertainment and much more!

The Cut is hosted by Randy Zellea and produced by Andrew Fiume.

Follow the show by clicking: linktr.ee/cutpwpodcast

 

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Charlie Haas

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v110921 – Currying the Load, the Family Name, and Competition in the Name of Brotherly Love

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in The Cut