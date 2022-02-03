The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Charlie Haas

Charlie Haas is back and he is on The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast!! Charlie joins us to discuss his career in the amatuer wrestling, going to Seton Hall University, his relationship with his brother Russ, going in to WWE Development, going to the main roster, teaming with Kurt Angle, amature wrestling vs sports entertainment and much more!

The Cut is hosted by Randy Zellea and produced by Andrew Fiume.

Follow the show by clicking: linktr.ee/cutpwpodcast