Charlie Haas is back and he is on The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast!! Charlie joins us to discuss his career in the amatuer wrestling, going to Seton Hall University, his relationship with his brother Russ, going in to WWE Development, going to the main roster, teaming with Kurt Angle, amature wrestling vs sports entertainment and much more!
The Cut is hosted by Randy Zellea and produced by Andrew Fiume.
Follow the show by clicking: linktr.ee/cutpwpodcast
Featured Articles
-
Beyond the Athlete/ 1 day ago
Celebrating Black History Month in a Royal Manor
The Sacramento Kings have begun their 22nd Annual Black History Month celebration, powered by...
-
The Cut/ 2 days ago
The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Charlie Haas
Charlie Haas is back and he is on The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast!! Charlie...
-
Big Blue Report/ 4 days ago
Giants Introduce Brian Daboll
The New York Giants introduced their 20th coach in franchise history on Monday and...
-
NBA/ 5 days ago
NBA Trade Deadline: Should the Cavaliers Go All-In or Remain Patient?
With the NBA trade deadline impending and the Cavs fighting for the one seed,...