Hot free agent, Damian Drake joins the boys from The Cut!
Damian discusses his training with D-Lo Brown, his love of music, his fandom of pro wrestling, wrestling during the pandemic, his goals and much more in this fun interview!! Back Sports Page presents a new Episode of The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.
The Cut is available on all Podcast Platforms and www.backsportspage.com.
Subscribe to the show on Youtube at The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast!
Featured Articles
-
NFL/ 2 hours ago
Top Seven Pro Bowl Snubs
There were a number of players this year who had fantastic seasons, and some...
-
NCAA/ 2 hours ago
94 Feet in Under 94 Minutes: Big East Preview
Last year Creighton won the Big East by default after the Creighton-St. Johns game...
-
NBA/ 2 hours ago
Kevin Porter Jr.’s Future With the Cavs
There is scuttlebutt around the league that Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Porter Jr. will be...
-
The Cut/ 5 hours ago
The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Damian Drake
Hot free agent, Damian Drake joins the boys from The Cut! Damian discusses...