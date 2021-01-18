The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Damian Drake

Connect with us

Hot free agent, Damian Drake joins the boys from The Cut!  

Damian discusses his training with D-Lo Brown, his love of music, his fandom of pro wrestling, wrestling during the pandemic, his goals and much more in this fun interview!! Back Sports Page  presents a new Episode of The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.

