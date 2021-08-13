The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast is back with David “Kid” Kash as our special guest!!
David sits down to discuss his time training with his dad as a young kid, his break into both Pro Wrestling, his time with WWE, ECW, WCW, IMPACT, his MMA career and much more.
Check out the show and our platforms: https://linktr.ee/cutpwpodcast
The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast is hosted by Randy Zellea along with contributers Austin Urch, Jonathan Mowery, Jamie Rush, Matthew Seargent, Alexis Rodriguez and show producer Andrew Fiume
Featured Articles
-
The Cut/ 19 hours ago
The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: David “Kid” Kash
The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast is back with David “Kid” Kash as our special...
-
The Tampa Bay Rays Late-Game Heroics Have Dominated All of Baseball
The Tampa Bay Rays have been on a tear recently because their dominant bullpen...
-
Weekly AL East Recap: Rays Increase Lead as Wild Card Race Tightens
Another awful week from the Red Sox leaves them in danger of dropping from...
-
The NL East: The Mets’ Struggles Have Opened the Door for Other Teams
Control for the NL East could look very different after this weekend’s division series...