The New Jersey Princess Deonna Purrazzo joins The Cut this week to discuss her two stints in IMPACT, her experiences in Philly at the Wrestle Factory, New Jersey Diners, her remaining goals in Wrestling and much more!!
The Cut is hosted by Randy Zellea produced by Andrew Fiume and Alyssa Duclus
Follow the show by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/Cutpwpodcast
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 19 hours ago
The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Deonna Purrazzo
The New Jersey Princess Deonna Purrazzo joins The Cut this week to discuss her...
-
Soccer/ 19 hours ago
The Effects of the War on Ukraine in Football
The war on Ukraine has caused worldwide tension across the globe. Ukraine has seen...
-
NBA/ 20 hours ago
Never Fear, Payne is Here
About a week after the All-Star break, the Phoenix Suns were hit with back-to-back...
-
NBA/ 20 hours ago
Meet the Magic’s Latest Hall of Fame Members: Brian Hill and John Gabriel
The Orlando Magic’s Hall of Fame inducted two new members this week: former head...