The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Deonna Purrazzo

The New Jersey Princess Deonna Purrazzo joins The Cut this week to discuss her two stints in IMPACT, her experiences in Philly at the Wrestle Factory, New Jersey Diners, her remaining goals in Wrestling and much more!!

The Cut is hosted by Randy Zellea produced by Andrew Fiume and Alyssa Duclus

