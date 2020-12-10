The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Diamond Dallas Page Part 1

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea .
This week the boys welcome in WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page as he discusses DDPY, his role in the Devils Rejects, Motivation Mondays, Loosing his HOF ring some great Cody Stories, AEW and much more
