The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Diamond Dallas Page Part 2

Yo..It’s DDP on The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast!!!
This week we have Part 2 of our conversation with the great Diamond Dallas Page!! Dallas talks about his experiences with AEW, his relationship with the Rhodes his family and much more!!
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.
Follow the Show: Twitter: @CutWrestlingbsp
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecutpwpod…
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CutWrestlingbsp
