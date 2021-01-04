Connect with us

The Cut

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Diamond Dallas Page Part 2

Yo..It’s DDP on The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast!!!  

This week we have Part 2 of our conversation with the great Diamond Dallas Page!!  Dallas talks about his experiences with AEW, his relationship with the Rhodes his family and much more!!  

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.    

Follow the Show:    Twitter: @CutWrestlingbsp        

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecutpwpod…       

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CutWrestlingbsp       

Back Sports Page: http://www.backsportspage.com/categor..

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Diamond Dallas Page Part 2

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Ryan Truland

BSP’s 2020 UFC Awards

Justin Brownlow

Steelers at Browns: The Biggest Game in Cleveland Since The Browns Return in 1995 Live Blog

Adam Cohen

Reevaluating the AL East after the Blake Snell trade

More in The Cut