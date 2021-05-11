Connect with us

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Ken Shamrock

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast is hosted by Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea and is produced by Back Sports Page and Level One Games.

The “World’s Most Dangerous Man” Ken Shamrock discusses his early days in Pro Wrestling and UFC, his relationship wirh Bret Hart, the responsibility of being a Hall Of Famer and much more!!!

Follow and support the show at https://linktr.ee/thecutpwpod

