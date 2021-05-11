The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Ken Shamrock

The “World’s Most Dangerous Man” Ken Shamrock discusses his early days in Pro Wrestling and UFC, his relationship wirh Bret Hart, the responsibility of being a Hall Of Famer and much more!!!
The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast is hosted by Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea and is produced by Back Sports Page and Level One Games.
Follow and support the show at https://linktr.ee/thecutpwpod
Featured Articles
-
Big Blue Report/ 18 hours ago
Big Blue Report: Giants Announce 2021 Schedule
The NFL released their 2021 season schedule and the New York Giants hope to...
-
NBA/ 21 hours ago
Nets Show World The Sky Is Not Falling
It’s no secret that the Brooklyn Nets recently found themselves in the longest losing...
-
Soccer/ 22 hours ago
Europa League Semi-Finals Recap
The UEFA Europa League Semi-Finals have concluded after two matchups with familiar faces on...
-
NBA/ 23 hours ago
Five Players to Watch Out For In The Play-In Tournament
With the first-ever NBA Play-In tournament being just under three weeks away, some teams...