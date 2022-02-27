The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Mickie James

We go a little “Hardcore Country” with the Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James on this episode of The Cut.

Mickie and Randy discuss the 2022 Royal Rumble appearance, her history with Impact wrestling, her match up at Sacrifice, matches with Madison Rayne, opportunities outside of wrestling and much more!!

The Cut is hosted by Randy Zellea, produced by Andrew Fiume and powered by Back Sports Page.

Follow the show here: https://linktr.ee/cutpwpodcast