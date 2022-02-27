Connect with us

The Cut

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Mickie James

We go a little “Hardcore Country” with the Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James on this episode of The Cut.

Mickie and Randy discuss the 2022 Royal Rumble appearance, her history with Impact wrestling, her match up at Sacrifice, matches with Madison Rayne, opportunities outside of wrestling and much more!!

The Cut is hosted by Randy Zellea, produced by Andrew Fiume and powered by Back Sports Page.

Follow the show here: https://linktr.ee/cutpwpodcast

 

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Mickie James

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Tracy Graven

TBL’s Owensboro Thoroughbreds Chomping at the Bit

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in The Cut