We go a little “Hardcore Country” with the Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James on this episode of The Cut.
Mickie and Randy discuss the 2022 Royal Rumble appearance, her history with Impact wrestling, her match up at Sacrifice, matches with Madison Rayne, opportunities outside of wrestling and much more!!
The Cut is hosted by Randy Zellea, produced by Andrew Fiume and powered by Back Sports Page.
Follow the show here: https://linktr.ee/cutpwpodcast
Featured Articles
-
NBA/ 4 hours ago
Three Keys for the Mavericks Post All-Star Break
The NBA All-Star break has concluded after another successful year, signaling the end of...
-
The Cut/ 15 hours ago
The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Mickie James
We go a little “Hardcore Country” with the Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James...
-
NBA/ 15 hours ago
The James Harden Era Has Begun
James Harden played his first game in the Philadelphia 76ers uniform on Friday, and...
-
NBA/ 15 hours ago
What’s Next For The Grizzlies After The All-Star Break?
After an exhilarating All-Star break, the Memphis Grizzlies finally return to the court this...