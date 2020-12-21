Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.
This week the boys welcome in a friend of Emerito’s, “Colossal” Mike Law to the show as he discusses his journey in the world of wrestling.
Mike discusses the independent wrestling scene, the DIY attitude in pro wrestling, the importance of taking chances, wrestling in the COVID era, wrestling overseas, the infamous chair dive and much more.
This is a CAN’T MISS EPISODE of the CUT!!!
Please follow the podcast on:
Twitter: @CutWrestlingbspInstagram:
https://www.facebook.com/CutWrestlingbsp
Featured Articles
-
The Cut/ 5 hours ago
The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Mike Law
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with...
-
NBA/ 13 hours ago
Grizzlies’ Starters Can’t Wait for the Regular Season
Though the Memphis Grizzlies recently dropped their final preseason game to the Atlanta Hawks,...
-
Features/ 16 hours ago
Nets Waive Chiozza, Okobo and Eboua To Finalize Roster
In an unexpected turn of events, the Brooklyn Nets waive three players this weekend...
-
Features/ 21 hours ago
How Division Realignment Will Affect Some NHL Teams
At last, the 2020-21 NHL season has been confirmed. The NHL and NHLPA have...