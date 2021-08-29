The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Mike Quackenbush

The “Man of 1,000 Holds” Mike Quackenbush joins the show to discuss his career on the independent scene, training some of the stars of today, his tough 2020, his plans for the future and much more.

We also welcome producer Andrew Fiume and fellow staffer JD Mowery discuss some of the headlines of the wrestling world.

