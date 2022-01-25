The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: O’Shay Edwards

The Big Bad Kaiju, O’Shay Edwards of Shane Taylor joins The Cut this week to discuss everything Shane Taylor promotions, Ring Of Honor’s hiatus, his training, his favorite moments in and out of the ring, his goals as a performer, his football fandom and much more.
The Cut is hosted by Randy Zellea and produced by Andrew Fiume!
Check out the show on our podcast and social platforms by clicking here: linktr.ee/cutpwpodcast
