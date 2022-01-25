Connect with us

The Cut

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: O’Shay Edwards

The Big Bad Kaiju, O’Shay Edwards of Shane Taylor joins The Cut this week to discuss everything Shane Taylor promotions, Ring Of Honor’s hiatus, his training, his favorite moments in and out of the ring, his goals as a performer, his football fandom and much more.

The Cut is hosted by Randy Zellea and produced by Andrew Fiume!

Check out the show on our podcast and social platforms by clicking here: linktr.ee/cutpwpodcast

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: O’Shay Edwards

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v110921 – Currying the Load, the Family Name, and Competition in the Name of Brotherly Love

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in The Cut