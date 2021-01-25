The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: PCO

PCO joins the show to discuss his brilliant run in ROH as well as some great experiences in the industry.

Emerito and Randy discuss his ROH title win, his experiences in the wrestling industry, his great entrance at Madison Square Garden and much more!

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.

Follow the Show:

Twitter: @CutWrestlingbsp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecutpwpod…

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CutWrestlingbsp

Back Sports Page: http://www.backsportspage.com/catego