The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Rocky Romero

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.
This week Rocky Romero returns to discuss his role with NJPW, working with Gallows and Anderson with Talkin Shop, the difference in styles from American Pro Wrestling to the style in Japan, the future with his music and much more
