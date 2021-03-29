Connect with us

The Cut

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Rohit Raju

The Desi Hitman, Rohit Raju chats with The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast! Listen as we discuss the X-Division picture, his chemistry with Chris Bey, The Rohit Challenge, his personal growth with IMPACT wrestling and much more!!!

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.

Follow the Show:

Twitter: @CutWrestlingbsp Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecutpwpod…​

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CutWrestling…

Back Sports Page: http://www.backsportspage.com/catego

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Rohit Raju

Justin Brownlow

The Man to Man Podcast Episode XVII: Tom Is Rich And I Hate Him

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #72: Spring Is In The Air And Top 10 Catchers

More in The Cut