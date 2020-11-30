The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Shane “Hurricane” Helms

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.
This week the boys welcome in Shane “Hurricane” Helms on to the show to discuss Talkin’ Shop Mania 2, his work with WWE on and off camera, being taken seriously without the Hurricane gimmick, his current role in WWE, his involvement with AEW, his podcast, social media and much more.
