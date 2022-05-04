Connect with us

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase

NEW EPISODE ALERT:
“Everybody has a price for the Million Dollar Man” as Ted Dibiase joins us on The Cut to discuss his appearance at 80’s Wrestling Con on May 7th, his favorite moments at Wrestlemania, how he came in to the WWF, his relationship with Bruce Prichard, and much more!.
If you are in the Morristown NJ area stop by 80s Wrestling Con Saturday May 7th to meet some of the greatest legends in the industry! Visit 80swrestlingcon.com for all the details.
The Cut is hosted by Randy Zellea and produced by Andrew Fiume!!!
Special Thank you to Jose Padillia for jumping in to co-host this weeks episode!!

