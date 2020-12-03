The Dallas Mavericks Are Back But Will They Be Coming Back Better Than Ever?

The Mavericks had a hard time staying healthy last season but things are looking good for the 2021 season.

Kristaps Poszingis rehab has gone without issue and he will return soon. Coach Rick Carlisle said, “He is on schedule if anything we’re having to hold him back right now. Things are going well, however he will NOT play until at least January. I think he is 12 weeks from surgery, this coming Friday and again things are going well and without issue.”

Dwight Powell and Jalen Brunson are both full to go to take part in team practices.

“Things have been going good. Everything is on track. Everything is on schedule, thankfully. No hiccups,” said Powell.

Brunson stated, “Shoulder is 100 percent. I am ready to go. Plain and simple.”

When Carlisle was asked about the Maverick’s lineup and fluidity for this season and if it will be similar to last season, “We have to have these guys ready for anything we are going to have to have a level of fluidity,” said Carlisle. “I am a former player I started a total of one game in my NBA career and so I don’t have the direct experience of of being the guy that was used to starting or anything, but I do know that if you can settle on a lineup that is consistent and keeping roles consistent it’s always a better situation.”

Carlisle was infamous for not having a lineup that’s set in stone and having strong depth and bench play. Last season that came in handy when Dallas struggled to stay healthy. With having gritty players like Josh Richardson on the team it may be that Carlisle might have a more consistent starting lineup.

Carlisle on Richardson:

“I really like what I’ve seen. I have always been a big admirer of his game, he’s a high-level defensive player which is something that we really need and we have been looking for,” said Carlisle. “From afar I have always felt he would be a really really good fit with Luka Dončić.”

When asked what he can provide most to the team Richardson stated, “ Luka is one of the best players in the NBA so you know he’s a great engine for this team.” The guys really like playing together and play for each other.” “One thing that I can bring his toughness I can bring leadership I can bring defense I am kind of a gap filler.”

As far as what Dončić has been doing to better improve his game

Dončić said, “I am working on everything. Especially my shooting.”

After the first two media days with the Dallas Mavericks, this season for sure will be an exciting one to watch and follow.

Other news:

With Covid still around there will not be any fans at the arena.

Carlisle mentioned that there will be a lot more challenges with an uncontrolled environment. “There are a lot of unknowns but after our experience in Orlando in the bubble the NBA has proven to us that that they know what they’re doing and our job is to follow the protocols and if we do that you know we’ll have a chance to be successful.”