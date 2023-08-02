The Elite Sign Long-Term Contract Extensions with AEW

Ahead of tonight’s landmark 200th episode of “AEW: Dynamite,” live on TBS, AEW’s CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan today announced that EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), as well as “Hangman” Adam Page, have signed longterm extensions with AEW. The announcement ensures that four cornerstones key to the launch of AEW in 2019 will remain with the promotion, where they have helped build AEW into a household name across the globe and competed in some of the most critically acclaimed matches in professional wrestling history.

The four have experienced unprecedented success both individually and as a group in AEW. Omega and Page are both former AEW World Champions and former AEW World Tag Team Champions with one another. Omega also held the AEW World Trios Championships twice with the Young Bucks, who themselves are former two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

“The Elite have been so important to the launch of AEW, with the Young Bucks going all in when I first approached them in 2018 about my dream to create an international pro wrestling promotion,” said Tony Khan. “Shortly after that, their partners and closest friends Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page joined us to formally launch All Elite Wrestling.

All four of them have been instrumental to AEW’s success from the very first episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite in 2019 through the present day. Now as we celebrate tonight’s 200th episode of AEW: Dynamite, I’m excited to share that Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page will all be staying in AEW for years to come! Congratulations to The Elite, and we look forward to celebrating the great news with fans around the world. See you all tonight for

Episode 200 of AEW: Dynamite!”

Each member of The Elite spoke to Sports Illustrated earlier today to discuss the extension, which is available here.