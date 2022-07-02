The Emergence Of Todd Bowles

As we Approach this 2022 season, the league has been headlined with changes. From players to owners to coaches, the entire NFL looks different this year. You could say the same about the Tampa Bay Bucs. Six months ago, Tom Brady was retiring, Bruce Arians was still Head Coach, and it was safe to say that the Bucs had some work to do.

However, that’s not the case anymore. After a “promotion” for Arians and Brady’s return, new Tampa Head Coach, Todd Bowles will be calling shots this upcoming season. But how much trust is there in the new hire, to get the job done?

Resume

Todd Bowles was a standout DB at the University of Temple, who went undrafted in 1986, yet he played eight seasons in the NFL. Most of his playing days were spent with Washington, where he was apart of the Super Bowl winning 1987 team. San Fransisco was his only other playing destination, spending one season there before returning to Washington to retire in 1992.

After calling it quits as a player, Bowles began coaching in 1997. First for D-2 school, Moorehouse college. Then two seasons as the D.C. at Grambling State before making the jump to the NFL in 2000 where he was a positions coach (DB) with the N.Y. Jets.

Bowles bounced around the NFL coaching secondaries such as Cleveland, Dallas, Miami (interim H.C.) and even Philadelphia, before landing his first D.C. position in Arizona with the Cardinals in 2013. The head coach for the Cardinals in 2013, was none other then, Bruce Arians. The Cards posted one of the best defenses that year but failed to make the playoffs with a 10-6 record. Fortunately, this was just the start for these coaches.

With his success in two years at Arizona, Bowles was trending towards a new position, Head Coach. And before the 2015 season he was just that, Head Coach of the N.Y. Jets. In his inaugural season in 2015, Bowles lead the Jets to a 10-6 record. However, he couldn’t replicate that success over his next three seasons, only winning 14 total games during that time. His time with the Jets was over after just four campaigns, leaving him without a job for the upcoming 2019 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Head Coach Bruce Arians, brought Bowles in as a D.C. and the rest is history.

Head Coach

Bowles last shot at Head Coach, was with a team that needed a tremendous amount of work done to be successful. Compare that to the 2022 Bucs and you’re talking about two completely different situations. Bowles has only earned more stripes since his departure of N.Y. , leaving him in the best position of any new Head Coach for the upcoming season. With this Tampa team, there should be no doubt that Bowles can win a championship.

Sources: https://www.pro-football-reference.com/coaches/BowlTo0.htm